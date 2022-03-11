Applications now open to people in Carlow for prestigious apprenticeship programme

ESB (Electricity Supply Board) is seeking to recruit up to 96 new electrical apprentices to join the prestigious ESB Networks Electrical Apprentice ship Programme.

Applications are now being accepted online and will remain open until 12pm on Monday, March 28.

All applicants must be aged 16 or over on, or before, June 1, 2022 and can apply using their Junior Certificate or Leaving Certificate certification.

The four-year paid programme combines college-based learning and hands-on experience within the organisation. Upon completion, apprentices obtain a QQI Advanced Level 6 Electrical Trade Certificate, which is recognised internationally.

Speaking about the announcement of this year’s programme, Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director, ESB Networks, said:

“It is a really exciting time to be joining ESB Networks as an apprentice as everyone across the organisation works together to support our transformative drive to achieve net zero by 2040.

“Our apprentices play a crucial role in this by ensuring we have the skills and expertise necessary to continue to develop and connect more renewables to the electricity network while building a resilient infrastructure that will be central to addressing climate change.

“I look forward to welcoming our new team members later in the year.”

Zara Bloomer, a third-year apprentice on the ESB programme, provides an insight into her experience:

“My experience so far has been hugely positive. The apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity to get on-the-job experience and every day is different.

“You learn so much through the support of mentors and teammates, and it is great to see how my role can help ESB Networks as a whole in the future. I would highly recommend both young women and men to apply, you will have no regrets.”

To apply, click here.