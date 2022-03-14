Search

14 Mar 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday March 14, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday March 14, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday March 14, 2022

The late John Hargaden

The death has occurred of John Hargaden of Blackrock, Dublin / Carlow.

March 10, 2022. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin 4 surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of the late Moira.

Sadly missed by his children Karen (Nelson), Edel (Dunleavy), John, Eimear, Liam, Kenneth and Mark, their spouses Joe, Emmett, Barbara, Erica, Sorcha and partners Alex and Caroline, his grandchildren William, Ellen, Sarah, Jamie, Quinn, Evan, Kate, Méabh, Jack, Ruadhán, Patrick and Béibhinn, his sisters and brother, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mass in remembrance on Thursday, March 17, at 12.30pm in The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Service, Blackrock, Dublin.

The late Margaret Farrell (née Thompson)

The death has occurred of Margaret Farrell (née Thompson) of Oldtown, Nurney, Carlow.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Tommy, sisters Treasa, Buddy, Maureen and Eileen.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons and daughters William, Michael, Margaret, Mary, P.J., Liz, Pauline, Sean, Brendan, Martin and Owen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand- nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning March 15, arriving at St. Andrew's Church Bagenalstown for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

Link for funeral mass www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The late Maggie (Margaret) English (née Fenelon)

The death has occurred of Maggie (Margaret) English (née Fenelon) of Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim, grandsons Jack and Donal and sister Annie.

Sadly missed by her daughters Mary Shannon, Noeleen English-Hayden and Olive Buckley, sons Tom, James, Pat and Colm, sister Mary Bishop, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her much loved grandchildren.

Removal from her home on Tuesday March 15 for Funeral Mass in St. Laserian’s Church, Ballinkillen at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

The late Ollie (Thomas) Nelson

The death has occurred of Ollie (Thomas) Nelson of Carlow Town, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 12, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Caroline, Seamus, Josephine and Thomas.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Johny and Syl, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Ollie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Monday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 1.45pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Ollie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

