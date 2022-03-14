'The Big Top Concert Series' set to take place in Carlow

Des Willoughby Promotions ‘The Big Top Concert Series’ at Rathwood is set for a new series of concerts, starting with a very special Mother’s Day Concert on Sunday March 27 at 5.30PM featuring a host of stars including Celtic Brothers, Louise Morrissey, Declan Nerney, Gary Gamble with The Ryan Turner Band.

Excitement is also building as it will be the first concert in the New Big Top at Rathwood, a new and truly unique Concert and Events arena.

Celtic Brothers is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the ‘The Willoughby Brothers’.

They have entertained and endeared audiences for the past number of years and are delighted to bring their newly evolved show to their loyal and valued followers.

Joining the brothers will be Declan Nerney who has been at the forefront of the Irish Country Music scene for a number of decades and continues to bring his unique sound to audiences across Ireland and further afield.

Louise Morrissey who has long been one of Ireland's best loved singers and entertainers will also be joining. She has achieved great success in both Ireland and the UK, and has brought her easy style of country and folk to many other countries, including the USA, Canada, The UK and the Middle East.

Tickets are €30 including booking fee are available online at www.deswilloughby.com or www.rathwood.com or Tel: 087 6546883 and will also be available at the door on the evening of the show.

Please note that the start time for this concert is 5.30pm and doors will open at 4.30pm at Rathwood, Rath, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Eircode R93 X3F9.

Don't miss your chance to see this very special concert in a truly unique concert venue, An Ideal Mother’s Day Gift.