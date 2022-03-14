Search

14 Mar 2022

'The Big Top Concert Series' set to take place in Carlow

'The Big Top Concert Series' set to take place in Carlow

Don't miss your chance to see this very special concert in a truly unique concert venue, An Ideal Mother’s Day Gift

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

14 Mar 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Des Willoughby Promotions ‘The Big Top Concert Series’ at Rathwood is set for a new series of concerts, starting with a very special Mother’s Day Concert on Sunday March 27 at 5.30PM featuring a host of stars including Celtic Brothers, Louise Morrissey, Declan Nerney, Gary Gamble with The Ryan Turner Band.

Excitement is also building as it will be the first concert in the New Big Top at Rathwood, a new and truly unique Concert and Events arena.

Celtic Brothers is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the ‘The Willoughby Brothers’. 

They have entertained and endeared audiences for the past number of years and are delighted to bring their newly evolved show to their loyal and valued followers.

Joining the brothers will be Declan Nerney who has been at the forefront of the Irish Country Music scene for a number of decades and continues to bring his unique sound to audiences across Ireland and further afield.

Louise Morrissey who has long been one of Ireland's best loved singers and entertainers will also be joining. She has achieved great success in both Ireland and the UK, and has brought her easy style of country and folk to many other countries, including the USA, Canada, The UK and the Middle East. 

Tickets are €30 including booking fee are available online at www.deswilloughby.com or www.rathwood.com or Tel: 087 6546883 and will also be available at the door on the evening of the show.

Please note that the start time for this concert is 5.30pm and doors will open at 4.30pm at Rathwood, Rath, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Eircode R93 X3F9. 

Don't miss your chance to see this very special concert in a truly unique concert venue, An Ideal Mother’s Day Gift.

Be in with a chance to win €100 worth of vouchers with Carlow's Local Enterprise Office

Carlow to mark National Tree Week with some exciting events

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media