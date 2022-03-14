Water pump and hand drill among items stolen from house in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Tomduff.
The house, which was under renovation, was broken into between 6pm Wednesday 9 and 4pm Thursday 10.
A number of items were taken including a water pump, a saw hand drill and various other tools.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí.
Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to an incident where a window of a commercial premises was broken.
The incident occurred on Saturday night at 11.30pm on Main St Bagenalstown.
Contact Bagenalstown Garda Station with any information.
