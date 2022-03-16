Search

16 Mar 2022

Here's what's happening in Carlow for St Patrick's Day

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Mar 2022 5:05 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

This year, the whole country will be celebrating in style to make up for the last two years.

While the celebrations will have an added day attached with Friday's Bank Holiday, it's important to remember to be cautious, be careful, and be vigilant while enjoying the festivities.

An Garda Síochána have already issued warnings to the public about minding their belongings following a number of stolen mobile phones across the country in recent weeks but also minding your health and the well being of those around you, especially the smaller ones who will no doubt enjoy the celebrations.

Warnings also include staying away from waterways if planning to drink alcohol and try to plan your celebrations ahead of time to be aware of your surroundings and avoiding situations such as walking somewhere on your own in the dark.

With all that being said, this Paddy's Day is shaping up to be a great 2-day event with good looking weather on the way!

In Bagnelstown and Borris the parade will kick off at 1pm and in Tullow at 2pm.

There will be no parade this year in Carlow Town but there will be family fun and entertainment in Hadden's car park and the Potato Market from 2pm to 5pm with music, song and dance, kiddies carousels, street entertainment, walkabout clowns, magicians and jugglers, choral singalong, storytellers and ukulele players, street food, coffee, ices and lots more.

For anyone looking for a bit more "adult" fun, the Foundry will have DJ Dano & Ray and DJ Snoop in The Theatre with doors at 10.30pm and After Dark will play The Tower with doors at 10.30pm.

Dave O'Neill will play in Tullys Bar on Thursday at 6pm followed by DJ Multy at 9.30pm. DJ John Keane will play on Friday at 9pm.

John Kelly will play The Yard Bar in Carpenters Thursday night  from 7pm and Jake Doyle will play on Friday night.

Monroe will play in La Boheme on Friday night from 9pm and Fintan Gilligan will play on Saturday night.

Carlow Live wishes everyone a happy and healthy St Patrick's day 2022! 

People in Carlow urged to stay away from waterways if drinking alcohol on St Patrick's Day

Carlow College to host a 'Day of Learning and Active Citizenship'

