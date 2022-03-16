Search

16 Mar 2022

Public urged to support cancer patient services in Carlow this Daffodil Day

Public urged to support cancer patient services in Carlow this Daffodil Day

Collections will be taking place across the county on Friday March 25 in aid of the annual fundraiser

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Mar 2022 5:13 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The public has been urged to give what they can this Daffodil Day in support of crucial services provided by the Irish Cancer Society to patients and their families in Carlow.

Collections will be taking place across the county on Friday March 25 in aid of the annual fundraiser, with a ‘cashless’ donation option available at Penney’s in Carlow Town on the day, and further collections happening at Dunnes and the Credit Union in the town as well as other locations in the county.

Local organiser Helen Rothwell of Carlow Volunteer Centre said:

“We are delighted to have so many volunteers here in Carlow who are passionate about this cause and will be helping out on the day. Carlow Volunteer Centre would like to thank the volunteers who are giving their valuable time to volunteer for such a worthy cause.”

On top of supporting life-changing cancer research, the Irish Cancer Society provides vital services to patients and their families in Carlow each year, including supporting nearly 300 counselling sessions, over 100 nights of in-home Night Nursing for patients in their final days, and more than 150 Volunteer Driving lifts to get patients safely to and from their hospital appointments in 2021.

As Daffodil Day returns to the streets of Ireland for the first time since 2019 on March 25, the Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can to show solidarity and support for anyone affected by cancer. 

Every day cancer takes so much from so many families and Daffodil Day is a chance to come together and take something back, giving hope and raising funds so that one day cancer will take no more.  

People are being asked to take part and take back from cancer in any way they can this Daffodil Day. As well as donating at Cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, they can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.  

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said:

“We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer. Daffodil Day is such a special and hopeful day for our entire community. Throughout the pandemic we’ve been so lucky that people have found innovative ways to support us but we are looking forward to seeing Ireland turn yellow once again on March 25.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer.

“Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research.”

For more information about Daffodil Day visit www.Cancer.ie/DaffodilDay 

Here's what's happening in Carlow for St Patrick's Day

People in Carlow urged to stay away from waterways if drinking alcohol on St Patrick's Day

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media