Public urged to support cancer patient services in Carlow this Daffodil Day

The public has been urged to give what they can this Daffodil Day in support of crucial services provided by the Irish Cancer Society to patients and their families in Carlow.

Collections will be taking place across the county on Friday March 25 in aid of the annual fundraiser, with a ‘cashless’ donation option available at Penney’s in Carlow Town on the day, and further collections happening at Dunnes and the Credit Union in the town as well as other locations in the county.

Local organiser Helen Rothwell of Carlow Volunteer Centre said:

“We are delighted to have so many volunteers here in Carlow who are passionate about this cause and will be helping out on the day. Carlow Volunteer Centre would like to thank the volunteers who are giving their valuable time to volunteer for such a worthy cause.”

On top of supporting life-changing cancer research, the Irish Cancer Society provides vital services to patients and their families in Carlow each year, including supporting nearly 300 counselling sessions, over 100 nights of in-home Night Nursing for patients in their final days, and more than 150 Volunteer Driving lifts to get patients safely to and from their hospital appointments in 2021.

As Daffodil Day returns to the streets of Ireland for the first time since 2019 on March 25, the Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can to show solidarity and support for anyone affected by cancer.

Every day cancer takes so much from so many families and Daffodil Day is a chance to come together and take something back, giving hope and raising funds so that one day cancer will take no more.

We're on the countdown to Daffodil Day next Friday March 25th, add a Daffodil to your profile to show your support and help us spread the word https://t.co/WWEbbyKisU pic.twitter.com/jHIvyVQbBM — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) March 16, 2022

People are being asked to take part and take back from cancer in any way they can this Daffodil Day. As well as donating at Cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, they can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said:

“We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer. Daffodil Day is such a special and hopeful day for our entire community. Throughout the pandemic we’ve been so lucky that people have found innovative ways to support us but we are looking forward to seeing Ireland turn yellow once again on March 25.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer.

“Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research.”

For more information about Daffodil Day visit www.Cancer.ie/DaffodilDay