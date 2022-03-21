Search

21 Mar 2022

New website launched to help Carlow businesses welcome Ukrainian refugees

The aim of the site is to allow people who have been displaced by the war to access special offers and discounted goods listed by businesses

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Tech For Good Dublin community this week launched a new website - Pryvit.ie -  which enables Carlow businesses to welcome refugees escaping from Ukraine. It is a not-for-profit initiative.

Pryvit means hello in Ukrainian and the aim of the site is to allow people who have been displaced by the war to access special offers and discounted goods listed by businesses.

It facilitates companies in Carlow and across Ireland to place a ‘welcome offer’ of discounted or free goods or services to those arriving in Ireland from Ukraine.

Examples of offers could include deals from all types of businesses including grocery shops, cafés, gyms, pharmacies and drapery shops. 

Máirin Murray co-founder of Tech for Good Dublin explains:

“The Tech community in Ireland are horrified by the war in Ukraine and want to welcome those arriving here in such difficult circumstances. Pryvit.ie is a simple idea that allows businesses to offer a helping hand through a welcome offer for their goods or services to Ukrainian refugees.”

“The easiest way for Irish business to help the people of Ukraine is through its core products and services, and I am hopeful that, as it grows, Pryvit.ie will act as a very useful directory of what is available. It will also be a testament to the kindness and generosity of the Irish business and tech community,” she added.

The website is a result of a recent Tech for Good Dublin event - Ireland Supports Ukraine - which aimed  to mobilise the Tech for Good community to support Ukraine. Tech solutions can be scalable, efficient and quick to deploy - all needed to address the humanitarian crisis created by an illegal war.                 

Tech for Good Dublin is a community formed in 2017 and now has over 2,200 members.

The group is run on a voluntary basis and members believe in the power of technology to positively impact people, communities and the planet. It was shortlisted for a Red Cross Innovation for Change award in 2018.

Máirín Murray presented the idea for Pryvit at the event, and volunteers came together to bring it to life, including waytoB, the tech company who built the website in just one weekend. 

The small team of committed and diverse volunteers include: Máirín Murray, Talita Holzer, Robbie Fryers, Andrew Murtagh, Anton Krasun, Eamonn Sayers, Hanan Swan, Angelika Sharyniga and Natalia Krylin.

