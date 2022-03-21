Calling all Carlow artists! Apply now for PLATFORM 31 artist development scheme

Following the huge success of the inaugural PLATFORM 31 artist development scheme, the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO), in collaboration with the Arts Council, is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the 2022 iteration.

Designed to support and offer career development for 31 mid-career artists (one artist in each of the 31 local authorities around Ireland), there are two elements of support for participating artists in the scheme: financial and developmental.

Participating artists will receive an €8,000 bursary to invest in themselves and their practice, combined with

participation in a developmental and networking framework.

Speaking about the initiative, Sinead Dowling, Arts Officer, Carlow County County, welcomed the return of the scheme, saying:

“Carlow County Council Arts Service is delighted to be a local authority partner on the Platform 31 scheme, that supports the

professional development and practice of artists.

“This scheme speaks to our policy on supporting nurturing and sustaining our artists and their processes and practices and helps to maximise opportunities for them.”

Contemporary circus performer & clown working as both a solo artist and with the duo Lords of Strut Cian Kinsella was last years inaugural Carlow recipient.

For over 35 years Local Authority Arts Offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities.

Working in a grass roots and foundational way has allowed Arts Officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focused and relevant in changing environments.

“In the complex Covid times of 2021, it was important for us to be able to give 31 artists the opportunity to work without financial burden or pressure of output for a period of time through the inaugural Platform 31 scheme”, said Jenny Sherwin, Wicklow County Arts Officer and Chairperson of the ALAAO.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Local Authority Arts Offices all over the country and the Arts Council to offer this opportunity to another group of artists in 2022.”

“The bursary seeks to provide artists with the time and resources to think, test new ideas, research new approaches and to develop new work”, said Maureen Kennelly, Arts Council Director.

“The Arts Council is delighted to partner with local authorities, who are responding thoughtfully and ambitiously to the ongoing challenging environment for artists. The carefully considered support network built into Platform 31 sets this bursary scheme apart.”



The award is open to artists of any discipline and practice as well as multi-disciplinary practice and design of all kinds. It is designed to support mid-career artists living in each of the 31 Local Authority regions of Ireland.

Applications are open until March 30.

For more information see https://platform31.localartsireland.ie/