Carlow Men's Sheds is holding 'Walkshops’ this month

The walks are opening to existing Shedders or anyone interested in finding out more about Men’s Sheds
It is time to regroup and reconnect with your Men's Shed through these guided walks.
This community engagement event is funded by Healthy Carlow in partnership with Carlow Sports Partnership, Irish Mens Shed Association, Mental Health Ireland and Get Ireland Walking.
Week One
Venue: Altamont Gardens Walkshop
Date: Wednesday March 23
Time: 10.30am - 12.30pm
Meeting Point 10.30am in the Altamont Gardens car park
Week Two
Venue: Duckett’s Grove
Date: Wednesday March 30
Time: 10.30am - 12.30pm
Meeting Point 10.30am in the Ducketts Grove car park
This session will be an Activator Poles walk.
Register to receive your Free Walking Pack on the first morning only! A limited number of walking packs are available.
Any other queries or questions please contact Majella via: mfennelly@carlowcoco.ie
