Tennis camp available in Carlow this Easter
Carlow Sports Partnership are holding an inclusive tennis camp at Tullow and South Leinster Tennis and Sports club on April 14 and 15.
The cost is €15 per participant and is available for kids aged 6-9 from 10am to 11am and kids aged 10-14 from 11am to 12pm.
. @ActiveCarlow are holding an Enjoy Tennis - Inclusive Tennis Camp at Tullow & South Leinster Tennis & Sports Club on 14th & 15th of April.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) March 15, 2022
Info & booking details at https://t.co/Prew0Nl8Vk@carlowppn @CarlowLibraries @localgovire pic.twitter.com/UsmZmpqIo2
For more information on how to book a place click here
The country, while military neutral, has committed itself to providing non-lethal aid to Ukrainian forces battling the Russian invasion
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.