Search

21 Mar 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Carlow

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact Carlow Garda station

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Mar 2022 5:21 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a car on fire at John Sweeney Park on Thursday March 17 at around 11pm. The fire brigade attended and extinguished the fire.

Gardaí are investigating an incident where the windscreen of a car was damaged. The incident occurred between 10.30am and 11am on Friday 18. The white Opel Corsa was parked on Old Dublin Road at the time.

The back window of a house in Carrigbrook was smashed on Friday 18. The incident occurred around midday. The window was smashed using a rock. 

Anyone who noticed any suspicious persons/activity in the areas are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.

Irish Traveller and Roma students in Carlow to benefit from funding

New website launched to help Carlow businesses welcome Ukrainian refugees

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media