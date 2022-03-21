Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Carlow

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact Carlow Garda station
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a car on fire at John Sweeney Park on Thursday March 17 at around 11pm. The fire brigade attended and extinguished the fire.
Gardaí are investigating an incident where the windscreen of a car was damaged. The incident occurred between 10.30am and 11am on Friday 18. The white Opel Corsa was parked on Old Dublin Road at the time.
The back window of a house in Carrigbrook was smashed on Friday 18. The incident occurred around midday. The window was smashed using a rock.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious persons/activity in the areas are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.
