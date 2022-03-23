Annual famine walk from IT Carlow will take place today

The annual walk commemorating The Great Famine will take place today at 12pm from IT Carlow.

It will be a short walk from the IT to the Workhouse Burial Ground on Green Rd to commemorate all those who lost their lives on this site during the famine where native trees are planted.

A short talk will be given by local historian John Kelly and some music will be performed by Joe Black and Roger Whelan.

A discussion on The Great Famine will also take place this evening in the Haughton building at IT Carlow from 7pm to 8pm.

The lecture will be given by Dr Regina Donlan, a lecturer in Irish history at Carlow's St Patrick's College.

A discussion will also take place about the current situations around the world which will be led by Joe Murray from Afri.

A launch of the Art Exhibition by Dr Denise Lyons, a lecturer in Social Care at IT Carlow, will also take place.

All are welcome to attend.