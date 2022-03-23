Bag of books to be provided to all 4 and 5 year olds in Carlow starting school in 2022
A new initiative to provide books to all four and five year olds starting school in Carlow and across Ireland has been announced.
The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth this week posted a statement about the My Little Library project, which will provide all children across Ireland with a bag of books and resources.
Children are invited to visit their local library to join up for the scheme, after which they will receive their book bag.
It's hoped the initiative will ensure all children starting school in September 2022 will have story books in their homes and be members of their local library.
Parents whose children haven't received an invitation should visit their local library with identification and inform the librarian of the child's date of birth.
Their book bag and special library card will then be ready for collection from April 4.
