Funding announced for organisations in Carlow supporting victims of crime

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD has announced funding totalling €4.6m for more than 60 organisations to support victims of crime.

The €4.6m is an increase of over 20% on the previous total fund of €3.8m which was made available in 2021.

It also builds on separate, additional funding announced last November under the ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ plan for areas of the country or categories of victims not currently fully covered by support services for victims.

The allocations cover:

National and larger organisations such as Barnardos, Women’s Aid and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

A range of local organisations working with victims across the country, such as Women’s Aid in Dundalk, Wexford Rape Crisis and Letterkenny Women’s Centre

General victims support organisations such as the Crime Victims Helpline

Specialist organisations including the Irish Tourist Assistance Service and Dignity 4 Patients.

Minister McEntee TD, said:

“So many organisations across the country are doing outstanding work for victims. I am pleased to announce this funding to increase their ability to provide supports and services as victims engage with the criminal justice system.

“I am working to build a victim centred criminal justice system where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report what happened to them.

“A fear of the system, or how someone in it might treat you, should never stop a victim seeking justice.

“I believe that many of the reforms I am introducing, such as preliminary trial hearings and training for frontline staff in the legal system, will help victims.

“But increased funding for organisations that offer services such as court accompaniment and helplines for victims, as announced today, is also vital.”

The news of €30,000 in funding for Carlow Women’s Aid was very much welcomed in Carlow.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented:

“Carlow Women’s Aid and Kilkenny Women's Refuge do incredible work each and every day. By funding such outstanding organisations we are helping to build a more victim centred criminal justice system where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report what happened to them.

“Increasing funding for organisations that offer services such as court accompaniment and helplines for victims, as announced today, is also vital,” The Carlow TD added.

Late last year, the Department of Justice invited applications for funding from registered charities, voluntary community groups, and other organisations which provide services – or plan to provide services – supporting victims in the criminal justice system.

Applicants included organisations that provide support, information and advice on the rights of victims, as well as counselling services, court accompaniment and other accompaniment.

Budget 2022 includes €4.9m allocated to the Department of Justice specifically for Victims of Crime, and other projects will be funded later in the year.