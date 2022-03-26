Search

26 Mar 2022

Funding announced for organisations in Carlow supporting victims of crime

Funding announced for organisations in Carlow supporting victims of crime

Training and awareness raising of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence will also be funded

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 Mar 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD has announced funding totalling €4.6m for more than 60 organisations to support victims of crime.

The €4.6m is an increase of over 20% on the previous total fund of €3.8m which was made available in 2021.

It also builds on separate, additional funding announced last November under the ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ plan for areas of the country or categories of victims not currently fully covered by support services for victims.

The allocations cover:

  • National and larger organisations such as Barnardos, Women’s Aid and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
  • A range of local organisations working with victims across the country, such as Women’s Aid in Dundalk, Wexford Rape Crisis and Letterkenny Women’s Centre
  • General victims support organisations such as the Crime Victims Helpline
  • Specialist organisations including the Irish Tourist Assistance Service and Dignity 4 Patients.

Minister McEntee TD, said: 

“So many organisations across the country are doing outstanding work for victims. I am pleased to announce this funding to increase their ability to provide supports and services as victims engage with the criminal justice system.  

“I am working to build a victim centred criminal justice system where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report what happened to them.

“A fear of the system, or how someone in it might treat you, should never stop a victim seeking justice. 

“I believe that many of the reforms I am introducing, such as preliminary trial hearings and training for frontline staff in the legal system, will help victims.

“But increased funding for organisations that offer services such as court accompaniment and helplines for victims, as announced today, is also vital.”

'We apologise in advance' - Dublin Airport says lengthy queues to be expected in coming weeks

Nature mindfulness walk to take place in Carlow

The news of €30,000 in funding for Carlow Women’s Aid was very much welcomed in Carlow.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented:

“Carlow Women’s Aid and Kilkenny Women's Refuge do incredible work each and every day. By funding such outstanding organisations we are helping to build a more victim centred criminal justice system where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report what happened to them.

“Increasing funding for organisations that offer services such as court accompaniment and helplines for victims, as announced today, is also vital,” The Carlow TD added.

The €4.6m national funding announced today is an increase of over 20% on the previous total fund of €3.8m which was made available in 2021.

Late last year, the Department of Justice invited applications for funding from registered charities, voluntary community groups, and other organisations which provide services – or plan to provide services – supporting victims in the criminal justice system.

Applicants included organisations that provide support, information and advice on the rights of victims, as well as counselling services, court accompaniment and other accompaniment.

Budget 2022 includes €4.9m allocated to the Department of Justice specifically for Victims of Crime, and other projects will be funded later in the year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media