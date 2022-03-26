Experienced gardener needed to volunteer in Carlow
Experienced volunteers are needed to help with a new polytunnel project at the Sue Ryder complex in Carlow.
The Sue Ryder Organisation is a not for profit organisation dedicated to helping older people live safely, securely and independently, with a choice of services to suit all needs.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for growing and maintaining fruit plants like strawberries and various indoor plants in the new polytunnel.
If you're interested in the role please contact Carlow Volunteer Centre on 059 9173033.
