Gardaí investigating following theft of e-scooter in Carlow

The Unagi scooter was taken between 3.35pm and 3.40pm on Saturday March 27
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of an e-scooter from outside a shop on Tullow St on Saturday.
The Unagi scooter was taken between 3.35pm and 3.40pm. The scooter is described as black with yellow sticker, red stripes and Romanian writing.
Anyone who witnessed the theft or is offered the scooter for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on (059) 913 6620.
