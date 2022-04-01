Carlow wastewater plant to be upgraded under new project

Irish Water has today announced plans to upgrade twelve wastewater treatment plants that will benefit rural communities and protect local rivers, including Tinryland and Kildavin in Carlow.

This project will be funded by the European Union under Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Once complete, the newly upgraded plants will provide additional treatment capacity to support housing and growth, improve water quality in rivers and safeguard water supplies.

Supporting the objectives of Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan, this €20m investment will improve water quality in local rivers. A key tool in the implementation of the Water Framework Directive, the River Basin Management Plan aims to protect, improve and sustainably manage our water environment.

Achieving good water quality in our rivers, lakes and coastal waters is essential for protecting Ireland’s drinking water sources, the environment and people’s quality of life.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said:

“Last year, as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Government committed to upgrading a minimum of 10 wastewater treatment plants not currently scheduled for upgrade whose discharges have been identified as being significant pressures on receiving water bodies – the announcement today brings that commitment to life.

“This investment in Ireland’s wastewater treatment capacity will bring great benefits to rural communities surrounding the locations of the 12 sites. Not alone does access to clean and healthy water support jobs and industries in these areas but investment in our wastewater treatment, in turn, improves the quality of water in our rivers, supporting biodiversity.

“I welcome today’s announcement and the benefits that improved water quality will bring to people living in these communities,” the Minister said.

Ted O’Reilly, Asset Planning Lead with Irish Water said:

“We are delighted to announce upgrades to 12 wastewater treatment plants across the country today under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Once upgraded, these plants will help support the recovery of rural areas from the economic impacts of the pandemic. The plant upgrades will result in improvements to water quality in local rivers and support social and economic growth within these areas.

“Public expenditure in wastewater infrastructure will have positive impacts on the economy, supporting growth and helping to facilitate social and affordable housing. Investment in public projects will provide the infrastructure needed to help with economic recovery,” said Ted.

The following wastewater treatment plants will be upgraded as part of this project: Ballymoe in Galway, Ballintra and Pettigo in Donegal, Galbally in Limerick, Clonea Power in Waterford, Grangemockler in Tipperary, Kilmaganny in Kilkenny, Cloneygowan in Offaly, Millview (Milltownpass) in Westmeath, and Kilmihil in Clare.

This project will be funded through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund. It will ensure that the treatment of wastewater from these plants will be fully compliant with the Environmental Protection Agency’s wastewater discharge authorisations.

The plant upgrades are due to be completed by 2025.