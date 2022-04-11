Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglary in Carlow

A window at the rear of the house was forced open to gain access
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Closh on Friday April 8 between 9.30am and 5pm.
The homeowner returned home to find the house had been ransacked and a quantity of cash taken.
A window at the rear of the house was forced open to gain access.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballon on (059) 915 9122.
Carlow Volunteer Centre is looking for befriender volunteers for Ukrainian people arriving in Carlow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.