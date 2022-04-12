Search

12 Apr 2022

“Every voice counts”: Local forums ongoing for mental health services in Carlow

“Every voice counts”: Local forums ongoing for mental health services in Carlow

The local forums a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

12 Apr 2022 1:14 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

HSE/South East Community Healthcare are continuing to work with people who use mental health services and with their family members, carers and supporters, are facilitating online forums in Carlow on Tuesday May 10 from 2 to 3.30pm.

The local forums, the meetings of which currently take place by Zoom, are a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences, raise issues and be consulted and involved in mental health services developments in their area.

HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement Paul Fallon is encouraging people to participate:

“The HSE wants to hear from people as to how we can further develop mechanisms for engagement of service users, their family members and carers – and to allow for their involvement in the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of mental health services.”

“The mental health forums are established to bring together the experiences of people who access/have accessed the mental health services, family members and supporters and also people who work in the mental health services. Together we can discuss challenges and successes, and input to continued service developments. Meetings are monthly and only last for 60-90 minutes.”

Details on how to register for and access the meetings are available by contacting Bridget Walsh at the Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement office by phone on (056) 772 0591, by text at (086) 781 2951 or e-mail: Bridget.Walsh6@hse.ie

New project empowers parents in Carlow to lift Irish language off the page and into the home

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglary in Carlow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media