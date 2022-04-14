Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglary in Carlow

The incident happened on Wednesday April 13
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a burglary at a house on Killeshin Road on Wednesday April 13.
Entry was gained via a rear window which was forced open. Nothing was taken as suspect was disturbed by homeowner.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620
The gender-based bursary is being introduced as part of the national Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025
The courses are open to people who may be interested in upskilling or reskilling in areas where skills are most needed in the Irish economy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.