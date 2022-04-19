Focus on supporting retail a key project with launch of new Retail Development Programme in Carlow

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office in partnership with County Carlow Chamber and Carlow Town Business Watch are inviting business owners or managers to invest in their business in 2022 by engaging in our Retail Development Programme, a business development programme designed specifically for Retail.

The Local Enterprise Office and its partners want to support Carlow retailers as much as possible and have engaged the services of retail consultants Optimum Results to complete the programme which will be targeted at small local family-run retail businesses throughout County Carlow.

An introductory Webinar for businesses will be held on May 19, 2022, outlining the programme, timeframe, and outputs for each participant.

After this, a minimum of 8 businesses will be invited to participate in the full programme, for which there will be a €100 fee.

The true cost of the programme per business will be in the region of €1,000 but the remaining cost will be subsidised by the Local Enterprise Office.

Speaking about the Retail Development Programme for 2022, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise Séamus Doran said:

“This new scheme is designed with your business in mind to give you the tools to create an action plan to market and develop your retail offering.

“After the devastation that Covid-19 wrought on our business community, Carlow County Council wish to provide the best support possible for developing your business in 2022, and this new scheme aims to provide mentoring and training to assist in driving your business forward.”

Colin Duggan, County Carlow Chamber, President, Cllr. John Mc Donald, Leas Cathaoirleach, Gerry Dunne, Chairperson of Carlow Town Business Watch, Aidan Harte, Director of Optimum Results, Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise, Linda Neville, Amy O’Reilly & Pierce Kavanagh, Local Enterprise Office

The programme will be delivered by Optimum Results and Aidan Harte, Director of Optimum Results explains:

“Our team has delivered tailored variations of this programme to hundreds of SME Owner Managers over the past decade with excellent results and remarkably positive feedback from the participants” going on to explain that this programme is also classified as being an ‘International Best Practice’ SME training intervention by the European Union’s Training Foundation (ETF).

“SME Retailers are very busy people who work long hours and don’t want to be lectured to by consultants. They don’t mind putting in the commitment but they want to see tangible results in sales growth, profitability and generally improved business operations” he concludes.

Gerry Dunne, Chairperson of Carlow Town Business Watch, said:

“We hope that as many businesses as possible will engage with this scheme, and further information is available on the Local Enterprise Office website at www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling the office on 059 9129 783, and you can book for the Introductory Webinar through https://leocarlow.submit.com/ where you will get an outline of the programme and how it can impact your business and the benefits it can bring to your business over the coming years.”