Carlow motorists driving over €3 Million worth of ‘Zombie’ cars, new research reveals

Leading car history check company MotorCheck.ie has completed the first major cross border analysis of salvaged and written off vehicles imported into the Republic of Ireland from the UK.

The company found over 39,336 affected vehicles that had been imported into the Republic of Ireland. At today’s values, the market value of those affected is €3,395,145 in Carlow alone and €318 Million across the Republic of Ireland.

Examples of Zombie cars were found currently for sale privately and on dealers’ forecourts with ‘All Clear’ histories.

The research, seen on last night’s RTÉ Primetime, represents a potentially serious safety concern and financial liability. Motorists are warned about this issue and the risks associated with buying a used car in the Republic of Ireland.

Despite the introduction of new Brexit linked import charges, the number of vehicles imported from the UK to the Republic of Ireland remains high. In 2021 over 83,000 vehicles have been imported with a total of 457,000 coming across the water over the past 4 years.

Are there dangerous and defective cars driving on Irish roads? New research by @Motorcheck suggests that tens of thousands of vehicles written off in the UK have been imported and registered in Ireland explains @ConorWilson | #rtept | Read more: https://t.co/VdRFBZeLpT pic.twitter.com/NzaESYeWLQ — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) April 19, 2022

In an effort to understand the prevalence of 'Zombie' vehicles (those brought back to life but not correctly identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage) amongst those being imported, MotorCheck embarked on the largest single cross border analysis of vehicles ever carried out between the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

In so doing, the company cross referenced the VIN numbers for 1.9 million Irish vehicles with its UK Salvage database.

Shane Teskey, co-founder of MotorCheck said:

“As of today, we know that almost 40,000 Zombie cars have been imported into the Republic of Ireland – those brought back to life but not necessarily identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage.

“This equates to €318M leaving traders or their owners to foot the bill when the car’s true history is discovered. With used car prices rising in Ireland as much as 50%, it’s more important than ever that car dealers and private buyers are made aware of a vehicles hidden history before they pay well over the fair market value for a potentially dangerous ex-write off”.

From today and for a limited time, Irish motorists can check for free if their car is one of the identified vehicles by visiting www.motorcheck.ie and clicking the red banner at the top of the site to check any registration.