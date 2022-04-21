Governments approval of the drafting of a Work Life Balance Bill welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed Government’s approval of the drafting of the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, that will introduce new rights for parents and careers.

The legislation, which will transpose elements of the EU Work Life Balance Directives, will provide new rights to parents and carers in order to help support a better work life balance.

Under the proposed legislation, parents and carers will see:

• A right to request flexible working, including the right to request compressed or reduced hours.

• The introduction of five days leave per year for serious medical care.

• The extension of currently entitlement to breastfeeding/lactation breaks under the Maternity Protection Acts from six months to two years.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said:

“It’s so important that parents and carers can be supported to balance their working and family lives. Through the Work Life Balance Bill, they can have peace of mind that work will allow time for the responsibilities that caring brings.

“I am delighted to see the proposals brought to Government that will complement family leave and other entitlements already in place and will provide additional flexibility.”

“The Bill will also meet commitments under the First Five Strategy and the National Strategy for Women and Girls to extend the entitlement to breastfeeding breaks and will provide additional support to women returning to work after maternity leave.”

The General Scheme will now be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for drafting of the Bill. It is intended that the legislation will be passed and enacted prior to summer recess.