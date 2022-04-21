Search

21 Apr 2022

Local Entrepreneurs in Carlow to be supported through new digital training programme

Interested small businesses can register for the event taking place in feedalpha, O’Brien Road, Carlow on April 28, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Apr 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new digital training programme, 'Go and Grow Online’, aiming to support over 20,000 small businesses through virtual training and supports to accelerate digital, sales, CRM and financial skills, is coming to Carlow.    

The drop in session is hosted by digital trainers and will include sessions on SEO, selling online and platform optimisation will also offer the chance for small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs to network and share their experiences.  

Interested small businesses can register for the event taking place in feedalpha, O’Brien Road, Carlow on April 28, 2022.   

Go and Grow Online is supported by Vodafone, Microsoft, and Klarna and is delivered by Enterprise Nation, the small business network. Businesses who take part in Go and Grow Online will have access to the Enterprise Nation platform and the supports provided including workshops, elearning, and access to digital advisers.  

The programme is devised in response to demand from small business owners – many of whom founded their companies in response to the pandemic, with stats showing a 42% increase in new company registrations in the first half of 2021 alone – who are looking for training on how to ensure their businesses succeed online.   

Nicola Woods, Programme Manager, Go and Grow Online, said:

“The world has changed unimaginably in the last two years and more and more businesses are moving online.

“We’ve also seen a big jump in the number of people starting a business. These are the entrepreneurs Go and Grow Online is here to support. We know that access to digital training is essential, but there are times when meeting in person and having that human connection is vital.  

“That’s why we’ll be in Carlow on April 28, giving entrepreneurs that chance for in person training and the chance to network with other like minded business people.” 

Vodafone Ireland Head of SMB Lisa Corcoran said:

“We’re delighted to work with Carlow’s SME community to explore and discuss ways in which small businesses can continue to improve their digital journey.

“Ultimately, we hope to help participants create new, secure and efficient ways to reach new customers online and unlock growth areas that will help to support Ireland’s economy to be more competitive and digitally engaged.”    

To find out more about the programme and to sign up for free business events, visit https://www.enterprisenation.com/go-and-grow-online/ 

