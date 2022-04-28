First president of the South East Technological University announced

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris yesterday designated Prof Veronica Campbell to be appointed first President of South East Technological University (SETU).

Prof Campbell’s appointment as SETU President will be put forward for ratification by the new university’s governing body at its first meeting on establishment day this Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Chairperson Designate of the Governing Body of SETU, Prof Patrick Prendergast warmly welcomed Prof Campbell’s appointment.

“This is a truly exciting time for the south east of Ireland. This Sunday we will have achieved our long-standing ambition to deliver a university for and of the region. And today I’m particularly delighted to welcome Prof Veronica Campbell as first President of what I know will be an ambitious and innovative technological university.

“Prof Campbell comes to us with years of experience in senior academic and management roles in higher education in Ireland and abroad. She will bring an energy, vitality and leadership to the role and drive our ambition to be a leading European technological university.”

Prof Veronica Campbell was designated President of South East Technological University (SETU) by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris

Prof Veronica Campbell holds a degree in Pharmacology from the University of Edinburgh and a PhD in Neuropharmacology from the University of London.

She was awarded a Health Research Board post-doctoral fellowship in 1996 and was appointed to an academic post in the Department of Physiology, School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin in 1998.

Prof Campbell has extensive undergraduate and postgraduate teaching experience and a productive research record in cell biology, pharmacology and tissue engineering.

She has held several senior leadership roles in Trinity College, including Dean of Graduate Studies and Bursar & Director of Strategic Innovation; in the latter role from 2015 to 2021 Prof Campbell oversaw the commencement of a €300M capital project portfolio in the university.

Prof Campbell currently serves on the Board of the Atlantic Institute, based in Oxford University, and was the inaugural chair of the Global Brain Health Institute of Trinity College and UCSF. She is a former President of the Royal Academy of Medicine in Ireland (Biomedical Sciences Section).

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, South East Technological University (SETU) will be formally established.

SETU will officially celebrate its launch in September in a ceremony to mark the university’s first academic year and the first intake of university students presided over by our TU’s first President, Prof Campbell.

This will be a celebration to include staff and students, our stakeholders and collaborators, higher education colleagues and all our supporters from across the region and wider networks.