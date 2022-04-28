Consultant appointed to lead development of Carlow’s food and drinks sector

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office have announced the appointment of an external consultant to support the growth of the Carlow food and drinks sector over the coming year.

Jacqui Doyle from JMD Consulting, an experienced professional who has project managed a broad range of initiatives in the tourism sector will support the further development of the Carlow Food and Drinks Network in 2022.

Speaking today Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“I welcome the appointment of an experienced outside animator to support the growth of Carlow’s food and drinks sector over the coming year.

“The quality of our food and drinks offerings are amongst the most central parts of our tourism identity and the programme of work planned for the coming year will enhance Carlow’s reputation even further.”

The Local Enterprise Office published “The Taste of County Carlow”, a five-year strategic blueprint for the development of Carlow’s food and drink sector in 2020. The main goal of the Food and Drink industry strategy is to encourage the production, processing, promotion and consumption of locally produced food and drink so that Carlow can reach its full potential.

Jacqui Doyle, JMD Consulting, Colin Duggan, Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise & Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan

According to the Local Enterprise Office, the strategic plan for the Carlow food and drinks sector contains a series of actions which are designed to create a vibrant food and drinks sector, encompassing both producers and providers.

A number of these actions have already been delivered, such as the creation of a food and drinks network, a visual identity based on “Taste in Carlow” and the publication of a Carlow food and drink map.

The Local Enterprise Office say that the new appointee will be responsible for developing a road map to implement the remaining actions of the strategy.

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office added:

“Our ambition is to create a vibrant and sustainable food and drinks sector which will not only add to Carlow’s reputation but will also encourage other producers and providers to recognise Carlow as a place that will support their ambitions.

“We are very fortunate to have an experienced animator such as Jacqui Doyle work with us on the development of the Carlow food and drinks sector over the coming year.

Her work will support the network of food and drinks businesses within the county to develop an exciting programme of activities which will engage the industry itself, tourists and the broader Carlow public”.