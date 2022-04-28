Search

28 Apr 2022

Free mental health and wellbeing workshop to take place in Carlow

Free mental health and wellbeing workshop to take place in Carlow

Attendance is free but you must register in advance

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

28 Apr 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A free mental health and wellbeing online zoom workshop with Gina Delaney from Mental Health Ireland will take place on May 4 at 11am.

Attendees will:

  • Explore and enhance an understanding of mental health and wellbeing
  • Foster and learn practical supports to maintain our mental health and wellbeing 
  • Connect with other members of the group through group work and conversations
  • Have an opportunity to reflect on the last two years and the resilience we have shown in managing them

Attendance is free but you must register in advance.

For further information please contact Fiona at Carlow Central Library on fotoole@carlowcoco.ie or call 059 9129705

First president of the South East Technological University announced

Volunteers wanted for this years Carlow Arts Festival

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media