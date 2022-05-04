Search

04 May 2022

Carlow cllr calls for separation of Church and State over maternity hospital row

Carlow cllr calls for separation of Church and State over maternity hospital row

Carlow cllr calls for separation of Church and State over maternity hospital row

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

04 May 2022 4:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace has called for the separation of Church and State following the recent controversy surrounding the new National Maternity Hospital.

The Carlow councillor said "Any form of religious influence at the National Maternity Hospital would see political backlash and once again ignite the repeal movement on the streets."

Cllr Wallace then called on the government TDs in Carlow and Kilkenny to heed to calls by Dr Peter Boylan, as well as several of the HSEs own board members, regarding outstanding concerns over the future ownership of the National Maternity Hospital.

She added:

"The Movement for Choice will mobilise against any deal that would see any form of curtailment of abortion services in the National Maternity Hospital. Government TDs and the Minister for Health now need to come before the Dáil and listen to the genuine concerns from the opposition."

"In the week where an astonishing attack on a woman’s right to choose has been made in the United States, it is breath-taking that our government can proceed when women have so many concerns remaining on the ownership and services.

"The struggle for choice is never over and the leaked draft opinion on Roe Vs Wade in the US is another example of continuous attempts to push back against women’s gains."

Government blasted for missing own deadline on refuge provision

Government seeks opinion from Carlow public on cycle network seven times the length of Ireland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media