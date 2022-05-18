Search

18 May 2022

Carlow Dragon Boat Club set sail to Barcelona for International Festival

Carlow Dragon Boat Club set sail to Barcelona for International Festival

This will be the club's first competition abroad since before the pandemic

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

18 May 2022 12:24 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Dragon Boat Club are set to compete in the upcoming Barcelona International Dragon Boat Festival on May 21 and 22.

This will be their first competition abroad since the beginning of the pandemic and they will be competing in the Senior Women’s Category in a 10 man boat which will be a new challenge for the club who generally compete in 20 man boats.

Their last competition abroad was in February 2020 where they competed on ice. Which again, was a new challenge for them and unsurprisingly, they took home a gold medal.

Arriving back home to Ireland, the country swiftly went into lockdown so the club had no chance to celebrate, which makes this upcoming competition all the more special.

Previous to this, the club competed in the European Championships in Seville in 2019 and took home 2 silvers and a bronze.

Their final training session for the upcoming event took place on Saturday morning, May 14, in Carlow on the river barrow at 8.15am and the club have set their sails for Barcelona today.

Speaking of the upcoming festival, club chairperson Fiona Burke said:

"We had our final training session on Saturday to prepare ourselves for this event.

"There are 9 teams in our category and we are unsure of the standard but it will no doubt be very competitive so we’re going out there to give it our all and hope it will be enough to beat off the competition and do our club proud."

The team have put in a rigorous amount of hard work to train for the upcoming event and will no doubt do themselves and Carlow proud at the International Festival this weekend.

Industrial action leads to 'significant delays' in hospitals for Carlow patients today

Outdoor drinking and dining in Carlow to be allowed for next 6 months

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media