Revenue seize drugs parcels destined for Carlow

Revenue has seized a number of parcels of drugs with some of the stash destined for addresses in Carlow.

As part of routine operations on Tuesday, and with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin seized illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of €272,000.

The seizures included almost 12kgs of herbal cannabis, 3kgs of hash cakes, 240 grams of cannabis resin, 6,750 Zopiclone tablets, over 1,000 diazepam tablets, 800 ecstasy tablets as well as small quantities of butane honey oil and ‘magic mushrooms’.

The parcels were also destined for addresses in Dublin, Galway, Cork, Meath, Limerick and Offaly.

The illegal drugs were discovered in over 40 separate parcels that originated in multiple locations including the United States, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, United Arab Emirates, France, India and the United Kingdom.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘toys’, ‘tea’, ‘boxing gloves’, ‘trousers’, ‘chewing gum’ and ‘organisers’ and were destined for addresses across the country.

Investigations are ongoing.



These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.