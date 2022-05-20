Search

20 May 2022

Carlow star weavers support victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence

Pictured at the Oireachtas Star Weaving ‘Jam’ at Leinster House were Siobhan McQuillan, One Million Stars Ireland and star weaver Leona Wilson from Carlow town

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 May 2022 3:13 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow star weavers helped TDs and Senators show their support for victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV) at a special star weaving ‘jam’ at Leinster House, hosted by the One Million Stars Ireland project and Amber Women’s Refuge.   

One Million Stars Ireland is an inclusive community arts project connecting communities across Ireland in solidarity against domestic, sexual and gender based violence. Each eight-point star represents light, hope and solidarity against DSGBV, while promoting the national project’s eight points of healthy love within relationships.

Individual star weavers and weaving groups from Carlow and 19 other counties have already woven over 150,000 stars since the project launched in Ireland. The youngest star weaver is five years of age, the eldest is 89.  Stars have been curated into exhibitions around the country designed to spread love and hope for a future free from violence and abuse for all in Ireland. 

The One Million Stars project was brought to Ireland in 2019 and is being co-ordinated nationally by Art Therapist, Siobhan McQuillan, working with Amber Women’s Refuge Kilkenny. It is part of the global One Billion Stars project, founded in Australia in 2012 by artist Maryann Talia Pau after the rape and murder of Irish woman, Jill Meagher, who was living in Melbourne. 

“The Oireachtas Star Weaving Jam was an opportunity for members of the Oireachtas to show their support for victims of DSGBV in Ireland. 

The One Million Stars Ireland project is unique in uniting domestic violence services and community organisations around Ireland to create a visual representation of their solidarity against gender based violence by weaving an eight pointed star.  Over 150,000 stars have already been displayed around the country. 

The project has, to date, connected thousands of people from different counties, cultures and walks of life and has been particularly successful in reaching the vulnerable, isolated and marginalised members of our society.” said Siobhan McQuillan, Project Lead, One Million Stars Ireland.

1 in 4 Irish women and 1 in 7 Irish men will experience abuse from an intimate partner in their lifetime. 1 in 2 women murdered in Ireland are murdered by an intimate partner.

To register as an individual star weaver or star weaving group in Carlow, or to find details of your local One Million Stars Ireland county co-ordinator, visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie.    

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

