Gardaí investigating following house break-in in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Oaklawns, Dublin Road on Wednesday (May 25).
The house was entered via a window at rear of the house between 8am and 4pm. nothing was taken.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin insisted there was “industrial level” fraud as he blamed fans with fake tickets for the problems ahead of the Champions League final.
Smith, a convert to Islam, travelled to Syria after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country
The campaign which aims to highlight the need for “radical empathy” will be launched at a free online conversation event this coming Thursday (June 2) at 7pm
