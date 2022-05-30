ALERT: Road closure in Carlow
Muinebheag Municipal District will be closing the Local Road L-3038, between The Wooden Tavern Pub and its Junction with the R448 at The Arboretum in order to facilitate resurfacing works along this section of road.
Local Access will be maintained at all times.
The road will be closed on Tuesday May 31, Wednesday June 1 and Thursday June 2 between the hours of 7am to 6pm.
Traffic Management / Detours will be in place and clearly signposted.
Road users are advised to use alternative routes where possible
Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour to ensure the minimum disruption to motorists and to have the works completed by the appointed time.
