Proposals to allow Carlow students earn more from summer jobs and keep grant brought to Cabinet

College students in Carlow and across Ireland will be able to earn more in summer jobs without losing eligibility to the Student Grant Scheme, under plans being brought to Cabinet by the Further and Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris.

The threshold for holiday earnings currently stands at €4,500, however this will increase to €6,552 - if the proposal is approved.

It is hoped that students will benefit by being able to earn an additional €2,000 during the summer break, in turn helping with the rising cost of living.

This could also help boost the tourism and hospitality sector which has struggled at times to find staff.

Should the proposal get approval, it will be the latest change to the Student Grant Scheme.

From September, all maintenance grants will increase by €200.

Income thresholds have also been changed to ensure more students are eligible. The adjacency rate has also been amended meaning more students will qualify for a higher level of support. The adjacency distance was reduced from 45 km to 30 km under this change.