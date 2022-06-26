Search

26 Jun 2022

Two Carlow projects to be funded under the Communities Integration Fund 2022

The two Carlow projects to benefit are the Equal Chances Polish School and Carlow Women’s Aid. Both get €5,000

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 Jun 2022 1:57 PM

Two Carlow projects are among over 120 to be granted funding by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, under the Communities Integration Fund 2022, Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

“Through this Fund, a total of €566,492.60 will be made available to support local community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.

“The two Carlow projects to benefit are the Equal Chances Polish School and Carlow Women’s Aid. Both get €5,000.

“The Communities Integration Fund has been in place since 2017 and arises from Action 51 of the Migrant Integration Strategy, which calls for funding to be made available to local communities throughout Ireland to promote the integration of migrants and refugees,” Deputy Phelan explained.

Welcoming the latest announcement, Minister O’Gorman said:

“I am delighted to announce this funding which will support local communities nationwide to reconnect and to celebrate the rich cultural diversity in our society.

"Settling into a new environment can be a daunting experience for migrants and refugees.  Local community-based initiatives, such as those awarded funding today, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the tireless commitment and dedication local community based organisations have shown in supporting new arrivals.”

