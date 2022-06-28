Leaving Cert students in Carlow can opt for further study and apprenticeship choices close to home

As the CAO change-of-mind deadline approaches on July 1, SOLAS is reminding Leaving Certificate students in Carlow and Kilkenny that they can see the apprenticeships, traineeships and post leaving cert courses on offer by going to CAO.ie/options where all of these pathways can be explored

SOLAS, the state agency that oversees further education and training, is encouraging Leaving Cert students in Carlow and Kilkenny, who may be still deciding their next step, to consider FET (further education and training) courses, traineeships and apprenticeship programmes as great local opportunities for achieving their career ambitions, with many exciting programmes being delivered through Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB).

Kilkenny and Carlow ETB is delivering a broad local offering of FET courses and apprenticeships, and driving change in the sector.

Many FET courses and apprenticeship programmes delivered by Kilkenny and Carlow ETB remain open for application, past the CAO change-of-mind closing date.

They offer flexible, vocational learning that can include practical skills training and work experience.

According to SOLAS, the many and varied choices on offer through Kilkenny and Carlow ETB can help Leaving Cert students in Carlow and Kilkenny reach an informed decision on what career they want, while studying close to home, or support them on a pathway into higher education with apprenticeships also enabling them to learn and earn.

For example, FET courses offered in Carlow and Kilkenny include Animal Care Enterprise, Animal Science, Sports Physiotherapy, Psychology and Make-Up Artistry, among other choices, at levels five and six on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Apprenticeship opportunities in Carlow and Kilkenny are also available to explore and applications are open all year round in a wide range of industries.

Through an apprenticeship, you can gain an NFQ award at levels 5 to 10, not to mention the confidence that comes with hands-on experience in employment with a leading organisation in your chosen profession.

Commenting on the FET and apprenticeship options available through Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS, said:

“FET is for everyone. There’s a broad range of FET options delivered through Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, designed to help people looking to take the next step after completing their Leaving Certificate. Our research shows that many of these options, including apprenticeships and traineeships, can prepare learners for in-demand occupations that are emerging and expanding or that recruiters are struggling to fill.

“A FET course can also be a pathway to higher education.”

Also commenting, Dr Fiona Maloney, Director of Further Education and Training at ETBI, said:

“The variety of post leaving cert courses, apprenticeships and traineeships that are now available for Leaving Cert students in Carlow and Kilkenny to explore on the CAO website is a real step forward.

“The range is right up-to-date with engaging and stimulating choices that will appeal to people. Meanwhile, many of the options give people the opportunity to stay close to home, with many allowing you to earn while you learn. The options offer those doing their Leaving Cert and wondering what to do afterwards so many possibilities.

“They provide them with another pathway to a job or career.”

Martha Bolger, Director of Further Education and Training at Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, stated:

“Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board provides valuable pathways for Leaving Certificate students to reach their potential, whether they wish to explore a particular subject, use it as a stepping-stone to third-Level education, or take the direct route into employment.

“There is a broad range of options available locally through Kilkenny and Carlow ETB across both FET courses and apprenticeships, with an emphasis on vocational skills, preparing many learners for direct entry into in-demand occupations.”

Leaving Certificate students can explore the FET courses and apprenticeship programmes on offer through Kilkenny and Carlow ETB via the CAO website at CAO.ie/options.