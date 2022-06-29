Two houses burgled in Carlow in past week
Gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in the Powerstown area on Friday June 24.
Shortly after midday the homeowner returned home to find the house had been ransacked and a quantity of jewellery taken (no details of jewellery available).
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around that time to contact Carlow Garda Station.
Gardaí in Carlow are also appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Rossmore View on Friday June 24.
A window to the rear of the house was forced open and the property was entered.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
