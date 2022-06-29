Quad and scrambler bikes among latest thefts in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a garden shed in Askea Lawns.

Two scrambler bikes were taken when the lock was broken between 11pm on Monday 20 and 10am on Tuesday 21.

Garda are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

A red Yamaha Grizzly quad bike was taken during the course of a burglary at a garden shed at a house in Tankardstown in the early hours of Tuesday morning 21.

The bike was taken shortly after 2am.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who is offered this bike for sale to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9151222.

Gardaí received a report of a trailer stolen from a farmyard in Coonogue on Friday.

The single axel silver MCM trailer was taken around 6.20pm and was seen traveling in the direction of Kiltealy.

Anyone who was travelling that route and may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí in Borris or Bagenalstown.