Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 29, 2022
The late Elizabeth (Liz) Deering
The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Deering of Ballybit Little, Rathvilly, Carlow.
June 28, 2022, peacefully in the arms of her heartbroken family in the wonderful care of all at Signa Care, Killerig; loving daughter of the late Mícheál and Lizzy.
Sadly missed by her loving sisters Mary (Caine) and Bríd (Saruwatari), brother Pat, sister-in-law Paula, brothers-in-law Tom and David, nephews Conor, Declan, Ronan, Josh and Mícheál, nieces Róisín and Hannah, her special friends in the Lalor Centre, Baltinglass, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends.
Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Wednesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with her parents in Rathvilly Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Lalor Centre. Donation box in Church.
Liz’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link
www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam
Rest In Peace Our Little Angel.
