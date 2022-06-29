Search

29 Jun 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 29, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 29, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 29, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

29 Jun 2022 3:12 PM

The late Elizabeth (Liz) Deering

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Deering of Ballybit Little, Rathvilly, Carlow.

June 28, 2022, peacefully in the arms of her heartbroken family in the wonderful care of all at Signa Care, Killerig; loving daughter of the late Mícheál and Lizzy.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Mary (Caine) and Bríd (Saruwatari), brother Pat, sister-in-law Paula, brothers-in-law Tom and David, nephews Conor, Declan, Ronan, Josh and Mícheál, nieces Róisín and Hannah, her special friends in the Lalor Centre, Baltinglass, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Wednesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with her parents in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Lalor Centre. Donation box in Church.

Liz’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Rest In Peace Our Little Angel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media