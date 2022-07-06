Search

06 Jul 2022

Carlow TD pushes for progress on Leighlinbridge Garda Station reopening

Carlow TD pushes for progress on Leighlinbridge Garda Station reopening

Carlow TD pushes for progress on Leighlinbridge Garda Station reopening

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Jul 2022 3:14 PM

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has once again raised the need for the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda station with Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I have been advised by the Minister that the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station, Co. Carlow has not been advanced as yet and is being considered in the overall context of the Garda capital programme.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cars vandalized in Carlow

“It is disappointing to be told that there has been no progress on this. It remains a priority of mine to get the contract for works on Leighlinbridge Garda station awarded as soon as possible and get the refurbishment works underway.

“The 2016 Programme for Government contained a commitment to reopen six Garda Stations on a pilot basis. Six Garda stations around the country were identified and four of these have since been reopened, however Leighlinbridge is one of two still awaiting reopening.

“It is my intention to continue to pursue and follow up on the progress of this project and I will give another update in due course,” she concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media