Final reminder to NGO organisations in Carlow to apply for funding

Grants totalling €100,000 available to youth focused non-profit organisations in Carlow
Responding to the increasing demand on the services delivered by community groups across the island of Ireland, Coca-Cola today announced that the application deadline for the 2022 Coca-Cola #ThankYouFund has been extended until midnight on Wednesday July 27.
Giving more non-profit youth organisations the opportunity to submit their request for funding, community leaders in Carlow are invited to apply by completing the simple application form at coca-cola.ie/thankyou.
Now in its twelfth year, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is continuing to take steps to create a nation of change champions, with grants totalling €100,000 available to charities, community groups and non-profit organisations committed to helping young people shape, create and maintain sustainable communities for the benefit of all.
Under this year’s special theme of Investing in Sustainable Communities, the Fund is seeking applications which fall under one or more of the following three categories:
Education
Educational, training, resilience and entrepreneurship programmes for young people
Diversity and Inclusion
Programmes that support Diversity & Inclusivity and social equity among young people.
Care for the Environment
Programmes that encourage and support young people to care for and protect the environment.
Leaders of the shortlisted projects will be invited to attend a special skills and networking workshop delivered by supporting partners Irish Youth Foundation (IYF) and YouthAction Northern Ireland, empowering them with top tips on how to pitch their project and apply for funding, before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges in September.
Communities will also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite project from the shortlisted organisations as the ‘People’s Choice Award’ returns, with successful 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients to be announced in the autumn.
Over the years, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund has supported projects including community, social and education programmes aimed at youth, healthy and active lifestyles and environmental leadership.
To date €1,255,000 has been given to 121 non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland.
For further information or to view examples of former Fund recipients, visit www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou
