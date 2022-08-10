Significant funding for the upgrade of rural laneways and non-public roads welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has this week welcomed €592,202 in funding this year for the upgrade of rural laneways and non-public roads across Co. Carlow.

The funding is being provided as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

The focus of the Local Improvement Scheme is on upgrading rural laneways and non-public roads which provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said:

"The Local Improvement Scheme is about making life a little bit easier for those rural families who live on a laneway or non-public road. The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs.

"In many cases where there are multiple homes on a lane, neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme.

“ I want to see young people building on their family land, living in the community they grew up in and seeing their children attend the local school and playing for the local GAA club – this is what our rural communities are built upon.

“I will always fight for rural homeowners and I will continue to make the case for further increases in funding under the Local Improvement Scheme,” concluded Deputy Murnane O’Connor.

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders. There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

This round of allocations is based on the level of works local authorities have indicated they can deliver under the scheme by the end of this year following engagement with local residents and landowners.