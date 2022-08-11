Emergency Works approval for Carlow school welcomed
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed the approval of works at Ballyconnell National School in Tullow by the Department of Education.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:
“I received confirmation from the Department of Education today that Ballyconnell National School has been approved for funding to install 40m of fencing and four new mesh gates on the school grounds as part of Emergency Works which the school had sought.
“I’d like to praise the efforts of the school community in gaining this funding and a formal letter of approval will be issued shortly.”
