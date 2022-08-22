Search

22 Aug 2022

Carlow TD receives update on school transport scheme allocation

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Aug 2022 11:51 AM

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, has received an update from Bus Éireann on the allocation of tickets for primary and post-primary services for the 2022/2023 school year.

Last month, Minister for Education Norma Foley announced funding for the waiving of school transport scheme fees for the coming school year as part of a wider package of cost-of-living measures.  

Deputy Murnane O'Connor said:

"There is no doubt that this has created additional demand on the current provision. I understand that ticket registration for the 2022/23 school year closed on the 29th of July by which time almost 130,000 applications were received for mainstream school transport.

"This figure includes 44, 299 new applications as well as roll-overs from the previous school year.  

"Already over 100,000 tickets for the 2022/2023 school year have been issued to applicants for the new school year.

"However, it is regrettable that the unprecedented numbers of new applications has led to some delays in issuing tickets and I have been contacted by many families from across Carlow who are concerned that their child may not have a place for the upcoming school year.

"I have been liaising directly with the Minister on this issue and I understand that Bus Éireann will continue to process applications and to issue tickets as soon as extra buses and drivers are sourced and become available to provide transport for the higher numbers qualifying for the service.

"I will continue to highlight the valid concerns of parents with my colleagues in Government until such time as this issue has been addressed.''

