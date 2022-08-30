Road resurfacing works to take place in Carlow today
The Transportation Section of Carlow County Council advises there will be road resurfacing works on the N80 at Whitemills on Tuesday 30th August 2022 between 7.30am and 5.30pm.
Traffic restrictions shall be in the form of stop & go traffic control with delays expected.
The Transportation Section apologises for any inconvenience that these restrictions are likely to cause to road users and shall endeavour to have completed the works and removed the restrictions as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.
