ALERT: Diversions in place as road resurfacing takes place in Carlow
Road Resurfacing Works in the Tullow Municipal District, along the Hacketstown – Knockananna Rd L-2004-0, {Scotland - Rathnagrew} until Thursday September 8. Duration of work each day will from 8am until 6pm.
Traffic Management / Detours will be in place. Motorists who intend to use the aforementioned road are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays and if feasible, avoid the area in question.
Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour to ensure the minimum disruption to motorists and to have the works completed by the appointed time
They say people rolling out of historic low fixed-term contracts in the next few years will face immediate rate increases of more than 1%
Now in its eighth year, and going from strength to strength, ACORNS continues to support early stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland
Grants from €35,000 to €75,000 will be available to eligible childcare providers to upgrade facilities through retrofitting and green energy works
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.