TFI Local Link bus services to double for Carlow on improved route

TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin is pleased announce the enhancement of Route 880 Carlow to Naas, commencing on Monday September 19, 2022.

Offering peak time service for commuters to Naas, the service also offers greater connectivity to regional bus and rail services from both Naas and Carlow.

The reconfiguration of Route 880 from Carlow to Naas, will see TFI Local Link services being offered for the first time to local communities in Narraghmore, Calverstown and Two Mile House as well as increased availability; four trips each way Monday to Thursday, six trips each way Friday and Saturday, and three trips each way on Sundays.

These service enhancements are being provided by Local Link Kildare South Dublin in conjunction with the National Transport Authority.

CEO of the NTA Anne Graham said:

"We believe the new Route 880 will be of huge benefit for people in Carlow and Kildare and will encourage them to leave their cars at home and reduce their carbon footprint.

"The enhanced route will serve both commuters to Naas and make it easier for people who live along the route to get around the country by providing link ups with regional bus and rail services from both Naas and Carlow."

Alan Kerry, Manager TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin said:

"September 19th will be a big day for all involved. Firstly, I would like to offer a genuine thank you to the TFI Local Link planning team who have worked closely with our current users, local communities and their elected representatives, and our own Board of Directors in identifying the need and proposing the best possible routes and schedules for the consideration and approval of our colleagues in the NTA.

"We believe the new Route 880 will offer a real and tangible alternative to private car usage for people on the route."

He added that the success of local bus services is dependent on usage and encouraged local communities to spread the news of the new services.

"I would also like to take to take this opportunity to wish all those who avail of this service, safe and comfortable journeys and to assure you of our commitment to providing a quality service."

For further information please call the TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin office on 045 980281, or visit www.locallinkkildaresouthdublin.ie