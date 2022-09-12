Search

12 Sept 2022

Help at hand for Carlow parents annoyed by algebra

Help at hand for Carlow parents annoyed by algebra

The transition from primary to post-primary education can be challenging for parents and guardians, as well as students according to Eoghan O’Leary, Head of Maths at The Tuition Centre

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

12 Sept 2022 4:53 PM

Parents and guardians of Carlow first and second-year secondary students have been offered a free online learning support lesson which will help them assist their child with Maths.

The Tuition Centre, one of the country’s leading online learning support providers for post-primary students, is running a support programme in Maths for parents and guardians of first and second year students for one hour a week over nine-weeks from Monday, September 26. 

To allow parents and guardians get a feel for the programme, the first lesson, in algebra, is free of charge.

“It is an opportunity for parents and guardians to provide tangible support and get advice and direction from an experienced teacher on how they can help their child with Maths at post-primary level,” said Head of Maths at the Tuition Centre, Eoghan O’Leary.

The Tuition Centre has pioneered online learning support for secondary school students. Over 1,000 Leaving Certs availed of its online support in 2022.

The nine-week package will also cover natural and rational numbers, sets, geometry, probability and statistics.

It will delivered by well-known Maths teacher Aoife O’Mahony, who has over 15 years’ experience teaching higher level Junior and Leaving Certificate Maths.

She has delivered Maths workshops to both first-year and second-year parents for the last five years, equipping her with the techniques required to help parents and guardians support and guide their children as they transition from primary to post-primary.

Supports now available to support Carlow SME's online excellence

TFI Local Link bus services to double for Carlow on improved route

Since its inception in 2020, The Tuition Centre has emerged as a leader in the Irish education sector, thanks to its innovative, time saving and cost-effective supplementary exam support for secondary school students.

The Tuition Centre support classes are available both live, and as recordings, and provide access to supplementary exercises, study notes, etc. It stands alone in providing nationwide accessibility to high quality classes and resources at an affordable price.

Using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre has democratised the sector, allowing secondary school children access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable due to time, geographical and cost constraints.

Students have access to recordings of classes right up to the June exams.

“The transition from primary to post-primary education can be challenging for parents and guardians, as well as students,” said Mr O’Leary.

“Supplementary classes providing parent and student support are now an accepted part of the Irish secondary education narrative, complementing the work of schools.

“Effectively, using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre allows access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable.

“The pandemic has quickly advanced the concept of online learning.  Many Leaving Certificate students take a subject not taught to them in school, and often, online support is the logical choice.”

The Tuition Centre is partnered with Examcraft, which, for over 25 years, has provided mock examination papers to Irish schools, becoming the leading provider of mock examination papers in the country.

Further information is available at thetuitioncentre.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media