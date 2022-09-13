Search

13 Sept 2022

People in Carlow urged to leave a legacy gift for a good cause

People in Carlow urged to leave a legacy gift for a good cause

Pat Spillane appeals to people in Carlow to leave a legacy gift for a good cause

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Sept 2022 1:31 PM

Irish charities have noticed a positive increase in rates of legacy giving over the past five years, according to research carried out by My Legacy, an umbrella group of 80 Irish charities who are this month, celebrating My Legacy Month with ambassador Pat Spillane.

The research, released on Tuesday (September 13) to mark International Legacy Giving Day, also revealed that 44% of their member charities believe that the biggest challenge to increasing legacy giving in Ireland is down to a lack of awareness about how to leave a legacy gift for a charity.

As the ambassador for My Legacy Month, Pat Spillane hopes to change that.

Speaking at the launch of My Legacy Month, Pat said:

“Having recently made some big career decisions in my life and having taken a step back from my GAA punditry, it has given me time to take stock and consider what’s important to me and what I want next in life.

“My father died suddenly when I was very young and reflecting on that time, I realise how important it is to have your affairs in order for your own peace of mind and for your family too.

Carlow primary schools encouraged to 'think about Europe' through Blue Star Programme

“Some people might be uncomfortable talking about wills and it can be something that people put on the long finger but it is a much easier process than people might realise. It’s an important task whatever stage of life you’re at – whether that’s buying your first home, starting a family, or even retiring or taking your career in a new direction like I am right now. 

“Leaving a legacy gift in your will is a really valuable way to ensure that a cause you care about is supported in the future. One of the myths around legacy giving is that it only applies to very wealthy or older people but in reality, anyone can make a difference by including a gift in their will and planting a seed for the future.”

Pat Spillane and Aoife Garvey, Chairperson of My Legacy 

Pat and My Legacy are calling on people from Carlow to grow their own legacy by considering a gift to a charity in their will.

Gardaí investigating after tools stolen from car in Carlow

Commenting on the research findings on International Legacy Giving Day, Aoife Garvey, Chairperson of My Legacy, said:

“It’s really encouraging to see a positive change in the rate of legacy giving as a means to supporting future society. As we emerge from the pandemic and are now faced with a cost-of-living crisis, we’re all experiencing uncertainties and for charities, that can have a huge impact on their ability to support the most vulnerable in society in Carlow and across Ireland.

“This year’s My Legacy Month message, ‘plant a seed, grow your legacy, leave a gift in your will’, means that no matter what size of an individual’s legacy gift, the cumulative effect means that Irish charities can better plan for the future.

“As our members have reported, we believe that lack of awareness about what’s involved in leaving a legacy gift, or the belief that it’s a difficult or daunting process, is a significant barrier to growing the rate of legacy giving. In reality, making a will takes about an hour and can be done in three simple steps.

“Your legacy gift will make a lasting difference to the causes, people and places that are important to you. This month, we encourage everyone in Carlow to have conversations with their loved ones about their wishes and to think about leaving a legacy behind.”

3 Simple Steps to Writing a Will

According to My Legacy, the three simple steps involved in writing a will are:

  • Make an appointment with a solicitor: To discuss your wishes and decisions for the future.
  • Look after loved ones: A will provides for your loved ones, assigns guardians, protects assets, and can help reduce inheritance tax.
  • Consider a legacy gift to charity: If you have a cause close to your heart, consider including a gift to that charity in your will. A gift may be big or small and is tax free.  
     

Further information on how to make a will and the My Legacy Month campaign is available at www.mylegacy.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media