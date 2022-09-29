Carlow householders urged to avail of free electrical recycling events

Householders across Carlow are being urged to bring their electrical and electronic waste to a series of free e-waste half day collection events across the county to help meet recycling targets which have increased since the first lockdown in 2020.

The e-waste collection events will be touring through Carlow throughout October, hosted by WEEE Ireland and supported by Carlow County Council.

All household items with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, and even watches.

The events kick off on Tuesday October 4 at Borris Mart, Fenagh Road, Borris, from 10am-1pm, before moving to McGrath Park, Dunleckney, Muine Bheag later that day, from 4pm-7pm.

Thursday October 06 will see the collection move to Rathvilly GAA Club from 10am-1pm, and then Hacketstown Fire Station, Fairgreen, Hacketstown from 4pm-7pm.

On Tuesday, October 11, Carlow town will see a full day of collection from 10am-6pm at the Town Hall car park, Barrow Track.

Finally, Thursday October 13 will kick off collection at Nolan’s Service Station, Ballon from 10am-1pm, before moving to Tesco Car Park, Abbey Street, Tullow from 4pm to 7pm.

“In Carlow, and across Ireland, we are buying more electrical goods than ever – with the annual tonnage on the market rising from 15kg a head in 2016 to 22kg a head last year,” said WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan.

“Shopping stats during the pandemic showed a surge in spend on new electrical devices like mobile phones, computers, small kitchen appliances and white goods.

“With old items still lying around many households we want to offer the opportunity to recycle these for free.

“People in Carlow have contributed greatly to e-waste recycling every year, and we want to encourage that trend.”

A surge in lockdown spring cleaning saw 696 tonnes of electrical waste collected in Carlow by the country’s largest recycling scheme in 2021, despite Covid-19 and travel restrictions still in place for much of the year.

12.2kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Carlow last year – falling short of the 2020 collection rate of 12.8kg, but exceeding the national average of 10.86kg per person.

However, the county’s e-waste target for 2022 has increased to 13kg per person, to reflect yearly increases in electrical goods consumption, accelerated by Covid-19.

“82% of all material that we collect is recovered for use again in manufacturing through both indigenous operators and specialist processors in Europe,” said Mr. Donovan.

In 2021, the equivalent of 231,179 tonnes of CO2 emissions were avoided by recycling e-waste through the WEEE Ireland Scheme as opposed to landfilling. That is the equivalent of the annual carbon consumption of 4,624 hectares of trees

WEEE Ireland accounts for over two thirds of all national waste electrical and electronics collection activity on behalf of 1,296 producer members.

“Most end-of-life products contain metals and minerals in higher concentrations than primary resources. These stocks of resources are the urban mines of the future, so our recycling efforts can have a significant impact on the environment while supporting support Irelands Circular economy,” said Tadgh Madden Senior Executive Engineer, Carlow County Council.

These free events are proudly supported by Carlow County Council.

“We look forward to working with WEEE Ireland again to help our community in Carlow to recycle a record-breaking amount of electronic waste in 2022,” said Cllr. Brian O'Donoghue Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

Carlow County Council are also hosting additional free mini WEEE public collection events, which will accept any goods with a plug or battery that are no bigger than a domestic microwave, in several towns and villages across the county during the month of October, with a full list of events available at environment@carlowcoco.ie.